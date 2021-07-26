Girl Scouts Cookies
A limited supply of Girl Scout cookies is still available for purchase in our shop, La Tienda, at 4000 Jefferson Plaza NE! Visit us today to purchase yours today!
Monday - Thursday: 10 am - 5 pm
Friday: 8 am - 12 pm
Click below for directions!
Los Alamos' Natalie Aulwes announced as a National Gold Award Girl Scout
Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails announced today that Natalie Aulwes of Los Alamos has been named a 2020 National Gold Award Girl Scout by Girl Scouts of the USA. Natalie was selected as one of ten teens in the country for engineering a solar-powered helicopter pad at the Pajarito Ski Area and mentoring her peers to encourage more interest in engineering. Annually, GSUSA recognizes ten of these girls as National Gold Award Girl Scouts for completing projects that exemplify strong leadership and sustainable impact.
Girl Scouts Support Diversity, Inclusion, and Anti-Racism
We believe that it is impossible to "build girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place" without it being in the very fabric of who they are. To this end, we are encouraging our girls, volunteers, and staff to explore and appreciate the principles of diversity, inclusion, and anti-racism.
Upcoming Events
gsLearn -First Aide/CPR (Red Cross Certification)
Start: Sat Aug 14 2021, 8:30 AM MST
End: Sat Aug 14 2021, 1:30 PM MST
DB Craftiness is Happiness - Virtual
Start: Mon Aug 16 2021, 6:00 PM MST
End: Mon Aug 16 2021, 7:30 PM MST
gsLearn - Volunteer Essentials for Returning Volunteers
Start: Tue Aug 17 2021, 10:00 AM MST
End: Tue Aug 17 2021, 12:00 PM MST
gsLearn - New Leader Series - VTK Tips and Tricks
Start: Tue Aug 17 2021, 6:00 PM MST
End: Tue Aug 17 2021, 7:00 PM MST