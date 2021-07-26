side menu icon
BECOME A GIRL SCOUT

With the Girl Scouts, you’ll make a bunch of new friends and have a ton of new experiences that show how exciting the world is—and how awesome you are—over and over again. So, what are you waiting for? Start the fun today!

VOLUNTEER TODAY

Introduce girls to new experiences that show them they’re capable of more than they ever imagined. Whether you can give a day, a few weeks, or the whole year, it all starts with you. Be the role model she’ll always remember.

Girl Scouts Cookies

A limited supply of Girl Scout cookies is still available for purchase in our shop, La Tienda, at 4000 Jefferson Plaza NE!  Visit us today to purchase yours today!

Monday - Thursday: 10 am - 5 pm
Friday: 8 am - 12 pm

Click below for directions!

Los Alamos' Natalie Aulwes announced as a National Gold Award Girl Scout

Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails announced today that Natalie Aulwes of Los Alamos has been named a 2020 National Gold Award Girl Scout by Girl Scouts of the USA. Natalie was selected as one of ten teens in the country for engineering a solar-powered helicopter pad at the Pajarito Ski Area and mentoring her peers to encourage more interest in engineering. Annually, GSUSA recognizes ten of these girls as National Gold Award Girl Scouts for completing projects that exemplify strong leadership and sustainable impact. 

Girl Scouts Support Diversity, Inclusion, and Anti-Racism

We believe that it is impossible to “build girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place” without it being in the very fabric of who they are. To this end, we are encouraging our girls, volunteers, and staff to explore and appreciate the principles of diversity, inclusion, and anti-racism.

Upcoming Events

News

KRQE: How Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails can help with mental wellness

03 Aug 2021

ABQ Journal: NM teens awarded bank internship

26 Jul 2021